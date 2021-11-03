Hillsboro native honored by Submarine Force Admiral in Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 11, 2021) - Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7, presents Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Clark Ahrendt, a native of Hillsboro, Oregon, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Submarine Group 7 plaque. Ahrendt, currently assigned to Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center Yokosuka, was recognized for his active engagement in our processes, introduction of new oceanographic products, and delivery of enthusiastic, thoughtful briefs to our Admiral and staff on environmental conditions that may impact operations in the 5th and 7th Fleets. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson)

