Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations

The final preparations are made to the Fort Bliss Centennial Club prior to the Ironclad Summit March 10. OPERATION IRONCLAD is a Fort Bliss initiative focused on eradicating destructive behaviors from the installation and our ranks. IRONCLAD is specifically targeting sexual assault and sexual harassment, suicide, extremism and racism, in an effort to educate leaders about their ability to erode teams and destroy people. OPERATION IRONCLAD is already taking steps to eliminate these behaviors, including increased barracks safety procedures, updated Military Police station operating procedures, and the establishment of a second courtroom on Fort Bliss. Together, we are IRONCLAD. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

