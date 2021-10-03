Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations [Image 17 of 19]

    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    Lt. Col. Allie Payne, Sgt. 1st Class Amelia Crouchet, and Sgt. 1st Class Renee Kyger discuss final preparations for the Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit following its final rehearsal March 10. OPERATION IRONCLAD is a Fort Bliss initiative focused on eradicating destructive behaviors from the installation and our ranks. IRONCLAD is specifically targeting sexual assault and sexual harassment, suicide, extremism and racism, in an effort to educate leaders about their ability to erode teams and destroy people. OPERATION IRONCLAD is already taking steps to eliminate these behaviors, including increased barracks safety procedures, updated Military Police station operating procedures, and the establishment of a second courtroom on Fort Bliss. Together, we are IRONCLAD. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6550786
    VIRIN: 210310-A-AP391-0017
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    OPERATION IRONCLAD
    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations
    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations
    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations
    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations
    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations
    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations
    Fort Bliss Ironclad Summit Preparations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    MG Sean Bernabe
    OPERATION IRONCLAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT