210308-N-WQ732-1009 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (March 8, 2021) –The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transits the Atlantic Ocean in formation with the Ike Carrier Strike Group, March8, 2021. Monterey is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 18:57 Photo ID: 6550724 VIRIN: 210308-N-WQ732-1009 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.18 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Transits the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.