    Monterey Transits the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 2 of 4]

    Monterey Transits the Strait of Gibraltar

    AT SEA

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210308-N-WQ732-1009 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (March 8, 2021) –The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transits the Atlantic Ocean in formation with the Ike Carrier Strike Group, March8, 2021. Monterey is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Transits the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MONTEREY
    C6F
    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    STRAIT TRANSIT
    #IKESCG2021

