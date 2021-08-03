210308-N-WQ732-2003 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (March 8, 2021) –The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, March 8, 2021. Monterey is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 18:57 Photo ID: 6550723 VIRIN: 210308-N-WQ732-2003 Resolution: 4845x3225 Size: 683.56 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Transits the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.