Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210310-N-IC246-0060 [Image 3 of 4]

    210310-N-IC246-0060

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    NORFOLK (Mar 10, 2021) — Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin talks with Capt. Brian Sheakley, Deputy Chief of Staff for Training at Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC), during a tour of CNRFC spaces after an all-hands discussion on warfighting readiness, COVID-19 vaccinations and the status of the Navy Reserve. CNRFC manages Navy Reserve readiness for nearly 60,000 Reserve Sailors in order to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 15:56
    Photo ID: 6550500
    VIRIN: 210310-N-IC246-0060
    Resolution: 5034x3349
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210310-N-IC246-0060 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210310-N-IC246-0018
    210310-N-IC246-0023
    210310-N-IC246-0060
    210310-N-IC246-0067

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    USNR
    CNR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT