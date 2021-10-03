210310-N-IC246-0060

NORFOLK (Mar 10, 2021) — Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin talks with Capt. Brian Sheakley, Deputy Chief of Staff for Training at Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC), during a tour of CNRFC spaces after an all-hands discussion on warfighting readiness, COVID-19 vaccinations and the status of the Navy Reserve. CNRFC manages Navy Reserve readiness for nearly 60,000 Reserve Sailors in order to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks)

