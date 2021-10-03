210310-N-IC246-0023

NORFOLK (Mar 10, 2021) — Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John Mustin, speaks with Sailors in the auditorium of Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) during an all-hands discussion on warfighting readiness, COVID-19 vaccinations, and the status of the Navy Reserve. CNRFC manages Navy Reserve readiness for nearly 60,000 Reserve Sailors in order to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks)

