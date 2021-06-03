Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief Williams visits 158th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 7]

    ANG Command Chief Williams visits 158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Julie Shea 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), congratulates Senior Airman Lauren Cray, assigned to the 158th Medical Group, Vermont National Guard, at Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 6, 2021. Throughout his visit, Williams challenged Airmen to leverage diversity, experience and innovation to improve the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Julie M. Paroline)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6550377
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-PL855-1550
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.43 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Command Chief Williams visits 158th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont National Guard
    Green Mountain Boys
    National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard

