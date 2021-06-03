U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks with Senior Airman Lauren Cray, left, and Staff Sgt. Sarah Basiliere, both assigned to the 158th Medical Group, Vermont National Guard, while visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 6, 2021. Throughout his visit, Williams challenged Airmen to leverage diversity, experience and innovation to improve the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Julie M. Paroline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 14:26 Photo ID: 6550376 VIRIN: 210306-Z-PL855-1710 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.06 MB Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Command Chief Williams visits 158th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.