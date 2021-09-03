210309-N-QD512-1139 Mediterranean Sea (March 9, 2021) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU-6) conduct helicopter-recovery exercises from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 9, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 12:31 Photo ID: 6550171 VIRIN: 210309-N-QD512-1139 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 752.06 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.