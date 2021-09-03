Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 1 of 7]

    Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210309-N-QD512-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 9, 2021) MH-60S Sea Hawks, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, fly above the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 9, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    This work, Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C6F
    Mediterranean Sea
    Mitscher
    DDG 57
    #IKECSG2021

