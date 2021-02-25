Capt. Victoria Aladeokin glances at a contact tracing form during her duties as an Army Public Health Nurse on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri Feb. 25.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 12:31
|Photo ID:
|6550162
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-SU133-001
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army public health nurse never misses an opportunity to give back [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army public health nurse never misses an opportunity to give back
LEAVE A COMMENT