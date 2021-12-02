Capt. Victoria Aladeokin, then a 1st Lt., is promoted by her husband, Oluwabunmi “Bunmi” Aladeokin—an operations support assistant with the 14th Military Police Brigade and Capt. Courtney Buchwald, Fort Leonard Wood Army Chief of Public Health Nursing, during her promotion ceremony at the Department of Public Health on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri Feb. 12.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 12:31
|Photo ID:
|6550161
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-SU133-001
|Resolution:
|3906x2604
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army public health nurse never misses an opportunity to give back [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army public health nurse never misses an opportunity to give back
