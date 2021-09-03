Elderly of Puerto Rico receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Spc. Rolando Santiago of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard prepares a COVID-19 vaccine while Pvt. Joe Diaz vaccinates a person at Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, March 9, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard was tasked with the vaccination of the elderly population in elderly homes to protect them against COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
