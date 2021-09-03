Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elderly of Puerto Rico receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 7]

    Elderly of Puerto Rico receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    BARCELONETA, PUERTO RICO

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Pvt. Joe Díaz of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, March 9, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard was tasked with the vaccination of the elderly population in homes to protect them against COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 08:03
    Location: BARCELONETA, PR 
    This work, Elderly of Puerto Rico receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Hassani Ribera, identified by DVIDS

