    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 3 of 5]

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

    AT SEA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210309-N-WQ732-3027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2021) Lt. Natasha Reyes, from Kapolei, Hawaii, performs preflight safety checks to an HM-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 9, 2021. Monterey is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 08:08
    Photo ID: 6549878
    VIRIN: 210309-N-WQ732-3027
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 806.42 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MONTEREY
    C6F
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    #REPLENISHMENTATSEA
    #IKESCG2021

