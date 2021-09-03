210309-N-WQ732-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2021) Lt. j.g. Katheryn Caldwell, from Leesburg, Virginia, makes plans on deck plates aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 9, 2021. Monterey is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 08:08 Photo ID: 6549876 VIRIN: 210309-N-WQ732-1009 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.04 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.