    NILS-A Virtual Planning Meeting [Image 2 of 5]

    NILS-A Virtual Planning Meeting

    BW, GERMANY

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard Wilkerson, the Africa regional plans branch head at U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, headquartered in Boeblingen, Germany, plans next steps for the upcoming Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A) on a conference call with Capt. Ibrahima Sow, the Senegalese Navy Headquarters chief of operations division, March 8, 2021. NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused forum, designed to bring together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantries to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships which will improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kirstin M. Spanu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 08:28
    Photo ID: 6549870
    VIRIN: 210308-M-TA826-1203
    Resolution: 5624x3749
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NILS-A Virtual Planning Meeting [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Kirstin Spanu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    maritime security
    crisis response
    Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium
    Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium Africa
    NILS
    NILS-A

