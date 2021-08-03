NILS-A Virtual Planning Meeting

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard Wilkerson, the Africa regional plans branch head at U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, takes notes during a planning call regarding the Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A) with Capt. Ibrahima Sow, the Senegalese Navy Headquarters chief of operations division, during a planning conference at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, March 8, 2021. NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused forum, designed to bring together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantries to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships which will improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Claudia Nix)

