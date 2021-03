MV-22 Osprey refuels at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 2, 2021. Al Udeid AB Airmen partner with other branches and our coalition nations to ensure stability in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The MV-22 Osprey participated in the Air Forces Central Agile Combat Employment capstone event. The capstone event enhanced theater ACE competencies, validating operational capabilities and command and control while simultaneously strengthening joint and regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

Date Taken: 03.10.2021
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
by SSgt Greg Erwin