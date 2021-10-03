Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22 Osprey refuels at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 16 of 20]

    MV-22 Osprey refuels at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, undergo refueling operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 2, 2021. Integration of sister service airframes allow Al Udeid AB Airmen to hone their skills to be prepared for any mission crucial to U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The MV-22 Osprey participated in the Air Forces Central Agile Combat Employment capstone event. The capstone event enhanced theater ACE competencies, validating operational capabilities and command and control while simultaneously strengthening joint and regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 06:43
    Photo ID: 6549843
    VIRIN: 210302-F-RV963-1154
    Resolution: 6914x4609
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Osprey refuels at AUAB for AFCENT ACE capstone event [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    MV-22

