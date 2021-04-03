210304-N-KT659-1005 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 4, 2021) Two P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft assigned to Patrol squadron (VP) 46 sit on the flight line as Mount Etna erupts, March 4, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

