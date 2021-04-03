Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Etna Erupts [Image 1 of 2]

    Mount Etna Erupts

    ITALY

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Dalton 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210304-N-KT659-1021 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 4, 2021) Two P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft assigned to Patrol squadron (VP) 46 sit on the flight line as Mount Etna erupts, March 4, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Zach Dalton/ Re

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:30
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Etna Erupts [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

