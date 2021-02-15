Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Dalton 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210215-N-KT659-1016 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 15, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Wesley Gonzalez, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, performs maintenance on an P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Feb. 15, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:19
    VIRIN: 210215-N-KT659-1016
    This work, VP-46 Sailors perform hydraulic maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    Grey Knights
    CTG 67

