VP-46 Sailors perform hydraulic maintenance

210215-N-KT659-1015 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 15, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Wesley Gonzalez (left) and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Darveyevan Andal, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, inspect a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft during maintenance, Feb. 15, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

