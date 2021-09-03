Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) First Class Jay R. Castaneda with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5), oversees an airfield firefighting exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, March 9, 2021. Squadrons with CVW-5 are required to complete regular fire fighting training to meet deployment requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:56
    Photo ID: 6549748
    VIRIN: 210309-M-MY099-1436
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Navy Sailors
    VRC-30
    Exercise
    Carrier Air Wing Five

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT