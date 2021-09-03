U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, March 9, 2021. Squadrons with CVW-5 are required to complete regular fire fighting training to meet deployment requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 02:56
|Photo ID:
|6549747
|VIRIN:
|210309-M-MY099-1360
|Resolution:
|5184x2916
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, DET-5, Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) conduct an airfield firefighting exercise [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT