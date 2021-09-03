FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island

210309-N-OC394-1031 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (March 9, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden greets Capt. Matt Arny, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and Cmdr. Kerry Hicks, Commanding Officer of VAQ-129, during a visit to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island March 9, 2021. Dr. Biden visited the base to show support for military members and their families, and talk about the Joint Forces Initiative. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aranza Valdez)

