Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island [Image 5 of 8]

    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aranza Valdez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    210309-N-OC394-1031 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (March 9, 2021) Capt. Matt Arny, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and Mrs.Arny listen to First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden speak. Dr. Biden visited the base to show support for military members and their families and talk about the Joint Forces Initiative. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aranza Valdez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 00:58
    Photo ID: 6549715
    VIRIN: 210309-N-OC394-1028
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aranza Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island
    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island
    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island
    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island
    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island
    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island
    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island
    FLOTUS visits NAS Whidbey Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Whidbey Island
    Military Familes
    FLOTUS
    NASWI
    NPASE NW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT