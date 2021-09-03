CBRN Training

Soldiers assigned to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 9, 2021. Throughout the training the platoon assessed the scenario, determined proper equipment required and set-up a decontamination site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

