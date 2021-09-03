Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Training [Image 5 of 11]

    CBRN Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 9, 2021. Throughout the training the platoon assessed the scenario, determined proper equipment required and set-up a decontamination site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

