Coast Guard rescues six mariners from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay

Coast Guard Station Pensacola boatcrew rescues six people from a 20-foot pleasure craft approximately 3 miles northwest of Pensacola Bay on Mar. 9, 2021. Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report Tuesday from the Station Pensacola stating that 20-foot vessel was taking on water in the vicinity of USS Massachussets. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

