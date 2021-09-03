Coast Guard rescues six mariners from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay

Coast Guard Station Pensacola boatcrew rescues six people from a 20-foot pleasure craft approximately 3 miles northwest of Pensacola Bay on Mar. 9, 2021. Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report Tuesday from the Station Pensacola stating that 20-foot vessel was taking on water in the vicinity of USS Massachussets. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 22:08
|Photo ID:
|6549610
|VIRIN:
|210309-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
