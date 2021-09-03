Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues six mariners from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues six mariners from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Station Pensacola boatcrew rescues six people from a 20-foot pleasure craft approximately 3 miles northwest of Pensacola Bay on Mar. 9, 2021. Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report Tuesday from the Station Pensacola stating that 20-foot vessel was taking on water in the vicinity of USS Massachussets. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 22:08
    Photo ID: 6549603
    VIRIN: 210309-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 985.45 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues six mariners from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues six mariners from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay
    Coast Guard rescues six mariners from vessel taking on water near Pensacola Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D8
    Sector Mobile
    Station Pensacola
    Dive Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT