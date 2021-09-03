U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing perform an aerial flyover the city of Jacksonville, FL in honor of The Player’s Championship Military Appreciation Day held March 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 20:46
|Photo ID:
|6549590
|VIRIN:
|210309-Z-IV121-1023
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.79 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 125th Fighter Wing kick-off military appreciation day [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT