    125th Fighter Wing kick-off military appreciation day [Image 1 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing perform an aerial flyover the city of Jacksonville, FL in honor of The Player’s Championship Military Appreciation Day held March 9, 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 20:46
    Photo ID: 6549589
    VIRIN: 210309-Z-IV121-1062
    Resolution: 7015x4049
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing kick-off military appreciation day [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

