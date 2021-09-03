(Right) Gary F. Johnson, Range Safety Specialist, IT Specialist, regional training support division (RTSD) south, 7th ATC-TSAE and (left) Jeffrey S. Martin, Range Technician, 7ATC-TSAE, explain to (center) U.S. Army Pfc. Samuel Butler, assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, how to set up targets before conducting a live-fire range as part of Exercise Eagle Pangea in the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area on the Island of Sardinia, Italy Mar. 9, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility.(U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

