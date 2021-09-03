Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 2 of 4]

    Exercise Eagle Pangea

    CAPO TEULADA, ITALY, ITALY

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left, Italian Army soldier Lgt. Alessandro Cavallaro liaison Officer, G3 branch SETAF Ederle, Vicenza and U.S. Army Cpt. Trey N. Kensing, Plans Officer assigned to HHC, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, speak during the recon at the Italian training area before the exercise Eagle Pangea, Capo Teulada, Sardinia, Italy Mar. 9, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility.(U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 4 of 4], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

