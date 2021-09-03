Left, Italian Army soldier Lgt. Alessandro Cavallaro liaison Officer, G3 branch SETAF Ederle, Vicenza and U.S. Army Cpt. Trey N. Kensing, Plans Officer assigned to HHC, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, speak during the recon at the Italian training area before the exercise Eagle Pangea, Capo Teulada, Sardinia, Italy Mar. 9, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility.(U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6548979 VIRIN: 210309-A-II094-015 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.87 MB Location: CAPO TEULADA, ITALY, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 4 of 4], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.