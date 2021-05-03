Thomas Esposito, the director of the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Mannheim, talks with one of the contracted site supervisors inside a maintenance hangar at the Coleman worksite. Esposito, who came in the Army in 1982 as a tracked vehicle mechanic, is assigned to the Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 07:34 Photo ID: 6548433 VIRIN: 210305-A-SM279-026 Resolution: 3927x2649 Size: 2.03 MB Location: MANNHEIM, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APS-2 Coleman worksite director: I spent my whole adult life serving in the U.S. Army [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.