    APS-2 Coleman worksite director: I spent my whole adult life serving in the U.S. Army

    MANNHEIM, GERMANY

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Thomas Esposito, the director of the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Mannheim, talks with one of the contracted site supervisors inside a maintenance hangar at the Coleman worksite. Esposito, who came in the Army in 1982 as a tracked vehicle mechanic, is assigned to the Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 07:34
    Location: MANNHEIM, DE 
