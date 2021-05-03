Thomas Esposito, the director of the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Mannheim, talks with one of the contracted site supervisors inside a maintenance hangar at the Coleman worksite. Esposito, who came in the Army in 1982 as a tracked vehicle mechanic, is assigned to the Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6548433
|VIRIN:
|210305-A-SM279-026
|Resolution:
|3927x2649
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 Coleman worksite director: I spent my whole adult life serving in the U.S. Army [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APS-2 Coleman worksite director: I spent my whole adult life serving in the U.S. Army
LEAVE A COMMENT