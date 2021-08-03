Flight Operations aboard USS Rafael Peralta

210308-N-VD554-0458 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Graden Beasley, from San Diego, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during flight operations aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

