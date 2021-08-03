210308-N-VD554-0273 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) refuel an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6548185
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-VD554-0273
|Resolution:
|6555x3687
|Size:
|835.67 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Flight Operations aboard USS Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aronron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
