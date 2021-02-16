Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown (LSD-42) COVID Vaccination [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Germantown (LSD-42) COVID Vaccination

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Yeltsin Rodriguez 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2021) Command Master Chief Andrew J. Tyler, from Oakland, Calif., counsels Culinary Specialist Seaman Florence Ogba, from Jacksonville, Fla., as she prepares to receive the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Both are assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexi M. Bundang)

