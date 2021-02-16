OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2021) Command Master Chief Andrew J. Tyler, from Oakland, Calif., counsels Culinary Specialist Seaman Florence Ogba, from Jacksonville, Fla., as she prepares to receive the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Both are assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexi M. Bundang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 03:41 Photo ID: 6548184 VIRIN: 210216-N-VW808-811 Resolution: 830x590 Size: 100.74 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Germantown (LSD-42) COVID Vaccination [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Yeltsin Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.