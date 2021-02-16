USS Germantown (LSD-42) COVID Vaccination

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2021) Chief Engineman Triet Le, from Los Angeles, Calif., assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), receives the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Yeltsin E. Rodriguez)

