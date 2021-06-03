210306-N-SH180-1034



PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, is secured to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 6, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)

