Chief Warrant Officer two Downer takes a breather before competing in the final round of the Pugile Stick fight on day three of the competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 22:45 Photo ID: 6548030 VIRIN: 210225-A-NV630-311 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.53 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, At Age 50 Chief Warrant Officer Wins 4th ESC Best Warrior [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.