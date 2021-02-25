Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Age 50 Chief Warrant Officer Wins 4th ESC Best Warrior [Image 2 of 2]

    At Age 50 Chief Warrant Officer Wins 4th ESC Best Warrior

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Chief Warrant Officer two Downer takes a breather before competing in the final round of the Pugile Stick fight on day three of the competition.

    This work, At Age 50 Chief Warrant Officer Wins 4th ESC Best Warrior [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    At Age 50 Chief Warrant Officer Wins 4th ESC Best Warrior
    At Age 50 Chief Warrant Officer Wins 4th ESC Best Warrior

    At Age 50 Chief Warrant Officer Wins 4th ESC Best Warrior

    377th TSC
    4th ESC
    The Nation’s Logisticians

