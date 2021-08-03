Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Brigade M4 Qualification [Image 2 of 7]

    Sustainment Brigade M4 Qualification

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    2nd Lt. Renee Bank, a platoon leader with the 259th Human Resources Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, performs her M4 qualification on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 8, 2021 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 22:52
    Photo ID: 6548023
    VIRIN: 210308-A-RN631-264
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Brigade M4 Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    International Womens Day
    M4 Qualification
    Force readiness
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

