2nd Lt. Beiling Liu, a platoon leader with the 259th Human Resources Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, guides Spc. Morgan Collins, a human resources specialist with 259 HRC, STB, 25th DSB, 25th Inf. Div., on proper execution of the new M4 qualification on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 8, 2021 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 22:52 Photo ID: 6548022 VIRIN: 210308-A-RN631-218 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Brigade M4 Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.