    Coast Guard command center personnel help woman in water [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard command center personnel help woman in water

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Travis Addison, a Coast Guard Sector San Francisco civilian search-and-rescue controller, answers the phone at the Sector San Francisco command center, March 4, 2021. Addison and Joseph Ford, a Sector San Francisco command duty officer, coordinated the rescue of a young woman who entered the water with no flotation device on January 31, 2021. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    This work, Coast Guard command center personnel help woman in water [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

