Coast Guard command center personnel help woman in water

Joseph Ford, a Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command duty officer, answers the phone at Sector San Francisco command center, March 4, 2021. Ford and Travis Addison, a Sector San Francisco civilian search-and-rescue controller, coordinated the rescue of a young woman who entered the water with no flotation device on January 31, 2021. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|03.04.2021
|03.08.2021 19:32
