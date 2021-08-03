Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC Great Lakes CFLs Tasked with Student Fitness Following COVID 19 Mitigation Efforts [Image 1 of 4]

    TSC Great Lakes CFLs Tasked with Student Fitness Following COVID 19 Mitigation Efforts

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Command Fitness Leaders (CFL) and fitness specialists implementing physical fitness efforts following pause due to COVID 19. Physical training will be conducted, adhering to virus mitigation rules, by CFL and TSC staff volunteers utilizing Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling Series (NOFFS) and authorized Navy Fitness routines. (U.S. Navy photo by FCSA Elizabeth Jordan /Released)

