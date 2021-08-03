TSC Great Lakes CFLs Tasked with Student Fitness Following COVID 19 Mitigation Efforts

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 8, 2021) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Command Fitness Leaders (CFL) and fitness specialists implementing physical fitness efforts following pause due to COVID 19. Physical training will be conducted, adhering to virus mitigation rules, by CFL and TSC staff volunteers utilizing Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling Series (NOFFS) and authorized Navy Fitness routines. (U.S. Navy photo by FCSA Elizabeth Jordan /Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (Mar. 8, 2021)—Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Command Fitness Leaders (CFL) and fitness specialists implementing physical fitness efforts following pause due to COVID 19.



Physical training will be conducted, adhering to virus mitigation rules, by CFL and TSC staff volunteers utilizing Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling Series (NOFFS) and authorized Navy Fitness routines.



“We are starting up student physical training on a smaller scale until COVID restrictions change,” said Ms. Barb Roth, CFL program manager at TSC Great Lakes. “Until weather moves into spring and we have dryer, warmer weather we will PT indoors at Moral, Welfare and Recreation facilities who have been working with us in support of our fitness needs.”



According to Roth, Navy Military Training Instructor Chief Quartermaster Tara Morgan was instrumental in the recruitment coordination and training of 13 TSC Staff assistant CFLs who will be facilitating and promoting physical training on a daily basis.



Staff have been working to focus training on core stability and strength to improve the physical readiness of Sailors in alignment with the Culture of Excellence (COE).



To ensure COVID 19 mitigations efforts are followed no more than 20 students from each barracks will be trained at a time. In addition to temperature checks, Sailors will perform physical training six feet apart and are required to wear a mask during the training session.



“The physical readiness program is designed to ensure the health and readiness of U.S. Navy personnel on ship and shore,” Roth said. “CFL staff provide physical training to ensure students are maintaining their physical readiness goals in addition to providing endurance training.”



The NOFFS program provides the Navy with a "best in class" performance training resource for fleet Sailors as well as Navy health and fitness professionals. NOFFS combines both human performance, injuries prevention strategies and how to make healthy nutrition choices in both shore-based and operational environments. Exercises used in NOFFS are designed to replicate the activities Sailors conduct in their operational duties; lifting, pushing, pulling and carrying. A Sailor’s ownership and accountability in incorporating a lifestyle that includes daily physical activity and proper nutrition contributes to their success.



"Our Command Fitness Leaders (CFL's) play an integral part in the overall fitness and readiness of our Sailors,” said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “CFL's have a tremendous responsibility providing physical training and ensuring the health and readiness of TSC. I am proud of the work they do."